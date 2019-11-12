|
|
Edna was born on January 6, 1934 and passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, November 17, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Nov. 12, 2019