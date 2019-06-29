Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edna Miller Obituary
Edna passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Edna was a resident of Glen Allen, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Virginia, where funeral services will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Virginia. The family will receive friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Greenwood Memorial Garden 12609 Patterson Avenue Richmond VA 23233.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now