|
|
Dr. Boehm passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Dr. Boehm was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Ned received his bachelor of science degree in secondary physical education from Frostburg State University where he lettered in soccer and track and was elected student body president his sophomore, junior, and senior year.
The family will receive friends at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Virginia on July 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, Virginia on July 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Michael on July 24, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Edward and Regina Boehm Scholarship, Keystone College, Institutional Advancement Department, One College Green, P.O. Box 50, La Plume, Pennsylvania 18440.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 30, 2019