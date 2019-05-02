Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Edward Don Grossman


11/14/1933 - 04/28/2019
Edward Don Grossman Obituary
Edward was born on November 14, 1933 and passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Edward was a resident of Colonial Heights, Virginia at the time of passing.

Edward, was a retired Sergeant First Class from the United States Army after 20 years of service, he was also retired from Defense General Supply Center after 10 years of service.

A memorial service will be held, 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, with Dr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 4240 Park Place Court Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 2, 2019
