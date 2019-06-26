|
Edward passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019.
Edward was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
He joined the Marines after graduating from Roman Catholic High School and retired after a successful career with UPS.
The family will receive family and friends on Friday, June 28 from 9-10 am at the St. Augustine Catholic Church 1310 Ocean Avenue, Ocean City NJ where A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association - DC/MD/VA Chapter, 7507 Standish Pl., Rockville, MD.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 26, 2019