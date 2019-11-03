|
|
Edward was born on May 1, 1939 and passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
He enjoyed his family and his Masonic life. Ed loved his Masonic degree work. Visitation will be held at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville. Burial will follow in Dale Memorial Park at 2:30 p.m. Flowers welcome, or donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research or Masonic Home of Virginia.
Flowers welcome, or donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research or Masonic Home of Virginia.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 3, 2019