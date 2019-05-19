|
Edward passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Edward was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
Ed graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1967 and Grove City College in 1971, with a degree in Chemical Engineering.
A memorial service will be held 9 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Matthias' Episcopal Church, 11300 W. Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthias' Episcopal Church.
