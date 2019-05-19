Home

St Matthias' Episcopal Church
11300 W Huguenot Rd
Midlothian, VA 23113
Edward (Ed) Griffith

Edward (Ed) Griffith Obituary
Edward passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Edward was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

Ed graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1967 and Grove City College in 1971, with a degree in Chemical Engineering.

A memorial service will be held 9 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Matthias' Episcopal Church, 11300 W. Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthias' Episcopal Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 19, 2019
