Edward passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Edward was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Mr. Kardos served his country proudly in WWII U.S. Army Air Corps.
The family will receive family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019. Interment will be private. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 10800 Midlothian Turnpike #303 North Chesterfield , Virginia 23235 (804) 288-0235 https://www.heartlandhospice.com/Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike #303, North Chesterfield, Va.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 20, 2019