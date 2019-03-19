Home

Deacon Edward Mutch


01/19/2014 - 05/15/2014 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Deacon Edward Mutch Obituary
Deacon Amsel Edward Mutch, 4 months, our dearly loved son, passed away Thursday, May 15, 2014 in MCV-VCU Medical Center after a long fight. He is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Amanda Mutch, two brothers, David James and Kenneth Edward III, three sisters, Isabelle Arianna, Serena Lee and Alana June, his maternal great grandmother, Odette Satterfield, maternal grandparents, David and Lorie Satterfield, his paternal grandmother, Tracey Leake and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be conducted 3:00 pm Thursday, May 22, 2014 at the First Baptist Church, Hopewell, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 401 N. 2nd Avenue, Hopewell, VA 23860. Interment will be private.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Mar. 19, 2019
