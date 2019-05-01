Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Edward Sams


04/26/1923 - 04/27/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Sams Obituary
Edward was born on April 26, 1923 and passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Edward was a resident of Cartersville, Virginia at the time of passing.

Life was hard growing up during the Depression and by the age of 17 he went to Mechanic School and drove trucks before he entered the Army in 1943 serving in the Pacific theater during WWII.

He was a member of Masonic Lodge 216 as well. The family will receive friends, Friday, May 3, 2019, 5 to 7pm at Bliley's Staples Mill.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 1, 2019
