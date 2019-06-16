|
|
Edward passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Edward was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 and 12 to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd (Rt. 10). A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Funeral Home with interment to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church 3801 Beulah Rd., N. Chesterfield, VA, 23237 or Sitter and Barfoot Veterans Care Center 1601 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond VA 23224.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on June 16, 2019