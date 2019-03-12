|
|
Edwin was born on February 22, 1928 and passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Edwin was a resident of S. Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 12, 2019