Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Childress
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Childress


02/22/1928 - 03/10/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edwin Childress Obituary
Edwin was born on February 22, 1928 and passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Edwin was a resident of S. Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now