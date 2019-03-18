Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Edythe Gill


01/11/1920 - 03/15/2019
Edythe Gill Obituary
Edythe was born on January 11, 1920 and passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Edythe was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with the Reverend Bob Lamb and the Reverend James Blankenship officiating. Interment will take place at Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ettrick United Methodist Church, 21302 Chesterfield Avenue, Ettrick, Virginia 23803.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 18, 2019
