98, of Ashland, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019 at her home in Ashland. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years (Patty) in 2005 and son, Patrick Owen Brady in July of 2018. Effie was born on September 10, 1920, in Ashland. She had a long career as a beautician. She was a member of Forest Grove Methodist Church, enjoyed art, loved playing the organ, was a friend to many, had a great sense of humor and loved sweets. She leaves two daughters, Ellen Hardesty (Donald), of Harpers Ferry, WV and Faye Mitchell (Bodie), of Ashland, and devoted daughter-in-law (Bettie) of Ashland; five grandchildren, Leslie Brady, Patrick Brady II, Bill Brohard, Ron Mitchell and Mark Brohard; five great-grandchildren, Patrick Brady III, Sam Durrett, Bailey Brohard, Gillian Durrett, and Gabrielle Brohard. She was proud of all of her children. She will be deeply missed. The Family would like to express special thanks to her wonderful caregivers who were so special to their "Granny". The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Sundayday, April 14, 2019 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Nelsen Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery, 11310 Hanover Ave, Ashland.. Please join the family at Forest Grove for a Celebration of Effie's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hospitality Fund at Forest Grove United Methodist Church, 13384 Ashland Rd, Ashland, VA 23005. Published in Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland on Apr. 10, 2019