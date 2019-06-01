Home

Effie Mildred Hines Moss


09/07/1921 - 05/20/2019
Effie Mildred Hines Moss Obituary
Effie was born on September 7, 1921 and passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Effie was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

She attended Talladega H.S. and Alabama College (Montevallo).

A private service will be held in Montgomery at a later date.

Contributions may be made in her memory to First Baptist Church of Montgomery, 305 Perry St., Montgomery, Ala. 36104, or First Baptist Church of Richmond, 2709 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 1, 2019
