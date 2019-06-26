Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bridget Catholic Church
6006 Three Chopt Rd
Richmond, VA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Dailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Dailey


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eileen Dailey Obituary
Eileen was born on May 11, 1929 and passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Eileen was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.

Eileen graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing in Providence, Rhode Island.

A Mass Of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 27, 10 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Rd., with entombment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mass of Christian Burial Saint Bridget Catholic Church 6006 Three Chopt Road Richmond VA 23226 Mount Calvary Cemetery 1400 Randolph Street Richmond VA 23220 St. Bridget Catholic Church 6006 Three Chopt Road Richmond, VA US 23226 804-282-9511 St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church 12805 Valleywood Dr Lake Ridge, Virginia 22192 (703) 494-4008 https://setonlakeridge.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bridget Catholic Church or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Eileen's memory.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.