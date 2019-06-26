|
|
Eileen was born on May 11, 1929 and passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Eileen was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.
Eileen graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing in Providence, Rhode Island.
A Mass Of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 27, 10 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Rd., with entombment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mass of Christian Burial Saint Bridget Catholic Church 6006 Three Chopt Road Richmond VA 23226 Mount Calvary Cemetery 1400 Randolph Street Richmond VA 23220 St. Bridget Catholic Church 6006 Three Chopt Road Richmond, VA US 23226 804-282-9511 St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church 12805 Valleywood Dr Lake Ridge, Virginia 22192 (703) 494-4008 https://setonlakeridge.org.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bridget Catholic Church or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Eileen's memory.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 26, 2019