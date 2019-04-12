Ejnar O. Jorgensen, 89, a 58-year resident of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Marie, and their son, Charles, who died at the age of 2. Ejnar was a 23-year Navy veteran, having enlisted as a seaman at the age of 19 and retiring at the rank of Lt. Commander. He went on to graduate from Old Dominion University, and a variety of business careers followed. Ejnar was a 50-year plus proud member of Kempsville Masonic Lodge, having once served as its Worshipful Master in the late 1970s; an active member of Providence Presbyterian Church with Marie; and an 8 year volunteer with the Virginia Beach Police Department. He loved traveling with Marie, spending time with family and friends, reading, and working crossword and Sudoku puzzles. Most importantly, he was a loving husband and father. Ejnar is survived by his daughters, Linda Thomas of Virginia Beach and Janet Jorgensen of Richmond, Virginia. He will be greatly missed. Burial will be in his home state of Illinois, next to his wife and son. His daughters wish to extend their sincere gratitude to all of the staff at Spring Arbor of Richmond for the care and support they extended to their father, especially after he lost Marie in 2017. Published in Woody Funeral Home Parham on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary