HANCOCK, Elaine Worley, 66, of Hanover, passed away on April 25, 2019. Elaine was the daughter of the late Velard and Inez Worley. She retired from Verizon after 20 years in customer service. She is survived by her two sons, Kevin (Jennifer) and Geoffrey (Anitra); and six grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123. Condolences may be registered online at www.nelsenashland.com.
Published in Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland on Apr. 26, 2019