Elda passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Elda was a resident of Sunnyside, Virginia at the time of passing.
She graduated from Elkton High School in 1967 as valedictorian of her class.
Mrs. Hancock will be buried beside her husband at a private service at Westhampton Memorial Park in Richmond. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at the Meredith Chapel at Sunnyside on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2:00 pm. Memorial Service to Celebrate Her Life Meredith Chapel at Sunnyside 3935 Sunnyside Dr. Harrisonburg VA 22801 Private Service Sunnyside 3935 Sunnyside Drive Harrisonburg, VA 22801 (800) 237-2257 https://www.sunnyside.cc.
Memorials may be made to Sunnyside, 3935 Sunnyside Dr., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
