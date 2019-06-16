Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
4491 Springfield Road
Glen Allen, VA
Eleanor Aukstikalnis Obituary
Eleanor passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Eleanor was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, Virginia, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. Relatives and Friends are Respectfully Invited To Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Mass of Christian Burial St. Michaels Catholic Church 4491 Springfield Road Glen Allen VA 23060 Westhampton Memorial Park 10000 Patterson Avenue Richmond VA 23233.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 16, 2019
