J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Eleanor Gray Sublett Avent


01/17/1922 - 05/20/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eleanor Gray Sublett Avent Obituary
Eleanor was born on January 17, 1922 and passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Eleanor was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.

Eleanor was a member of Enon Baptist Church and a Hopewell High School graduate.

The family will receive friends, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Hopewell.

Memorial contributions may be made to Enon Baptist Church, 13607 N. Enon Church Road Chester, VA 23836.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 22, 2019
