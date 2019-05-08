Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Elijah Newcomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elijah Emmett Newcomb


06/09/1926 - 05/06/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elijah Emmett Newcomb Obituary
Elijah was born on June 9, 1926 and passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.

Elijah was a resident of Disputanta, Virginia at the time of passing.

Mr. Newcomb served in the U. S. Army during WWII, landing in Normandy, France on D-Day June 6, 1944.

The family will receive friends from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the Chester Chapel of J.T.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hunter Homes McGuire VA Medical Center.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now