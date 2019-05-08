|
Elijah was born on June 9, 1926 and passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.
Elijah was a resident of Disputanta, Virginia at the time of passing.
Mr. Newcomb served in the U. S. Army during WWII, landing in Normandy, France on D-Day June 6, 1944.
The family will receive friends from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the Chester Chapel of J.T.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hunter Homes McGuire VA Medical Center.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 8, 2019