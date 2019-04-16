|
|
Elisabeth was born on June 7, 1932 and passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Elisabeth was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
She grew up on her parents' Sabot Hill Farm in Goochland County, Virginia, attended The Collegiate School, St. Timothy's School in Stevenson, Maryland, Class of 1950 and Finch College in New York, New York.
Graveside services will be private at Hollywood Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at St. James's Episcopal Church, Richmond, Va., on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial for Liz may be given to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 1108 E. Main St. 1600, Richmond, Va. 23219 or St. John's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 505, Fishers Island, N.Y. 06390 or Mill Mountain Wildflower Garden, c/o Susan Lancaster, 723 White Oak Rd., SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24014.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 16, 2019