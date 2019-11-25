|
Elise passed away in November 2019.
Elise Noel was born and raised in Rockville and graduated from Madison College (JMU).
Memorial service will be held at Berea Baptist Church, 15475 Ashland Rd., Rockville, Va., on Wednesday, November 27, at 11 a.m. Family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests consideration of a donation to one of the churches where Miss Noel was an active member: Berea Baptist in Rockville or Cambridge Baptist in Henrico.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 25, 2019