Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elise Noel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elise Virginia Noel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elise Virginia Noel Obituary
Elise passed away in November 2019.

Elise Noel was born and raised in Rockville and graduated from Madison College (JMU).

Memorial service will be held at Berea Baptist Church, 15475 Ashland Rd., Rockville, Va., on Wednesday, November 27, at 11 a.m. Family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests consideration of a donation to one of the churches where Miss Noel was an active member: Berea Baptist in Rockville or Cambridge Baptist in Henrico.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -