|
|
Elizabeth was born on December 12, 1928 and passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital Foundation, 2924 Brook Road, Richmond, VA 23220.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Oct. 15, 2019