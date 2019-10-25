|
Elizabeth was born on February 3, 1943 and passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by interment at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Oct. 25, 2019