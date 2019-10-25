Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
View Map
Elizabeth Christine Wilkins


1943 - 2019
Elizabeth Christine Wilkins Obituary
Elizabeth was born on February 3, 1943 and passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by interment at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Oct. 25, 2019
