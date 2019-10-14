Home

Elizabeth Crowder Dick


01/06/1926 - 10/13/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Crowder Dick Obituary
Elizabeth was born on January 6, 1926 and passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Matoaca United Methodist Church, 6301 River Road, South Chesterfield, Virginia 23803, with Reverend Richard Gordon officiating. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery. Visitation at the Matoaca United Methodist Church (River Road, South Chesterfield, Virginia) from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on October 17, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Matoaca United Methodist Church.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Oct. 14, 2019
