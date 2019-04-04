Home

Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road P.O. Box 130
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-4343
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Blackstone, VA
Elizabeth E. Waldrop Obituary
Elizabeth passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Elizabeth was a resident of Amelia, Virginia at the time of passing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Hope Baptist Church, Scholarship Fund, c/o Brenda Golden, 500 Waldrop Road, Amelia, VA 23002.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Apr. 4, 2019
