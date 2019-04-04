|
|
Elizabeth passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
Elizabeth was a resident of Amelia, Virginia at the time of passing.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019, in Lakeview Cemetery, Blackstone, VA. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Please keep my message private Confirm: American Legion Blackstone Chamber of Commerce Central District Funeral Directors Association Masonic Lodge Funeral Planning and Grief Resources.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Hope Baptist Church, Scholarship Fund, c/o Brenda Golden, 500 Waldrop Road, Amelia, VA 23002.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Apr. 4, 2019