Elizabeth passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Elizabeth was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU or Manchester Volunteer Rescue Squad. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Graveside Funeral Ceremony Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832 Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU 1000 E Broad Street Richmond, VA 23219 (804) 828-2467 www.vcuhealth.org Manchester Volunteer Rescue Squad 3500 Courthouse Rd. N. Chesterfield, VA 23236.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 1, 2019