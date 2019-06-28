|
|
Elizabeth was born on March 14, 1941 and passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Elizabeth was a resident of McMinnville, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11am in the chapel of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in White House. Interment will follow at 1pm in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation is planned for Friday, June 28, 2019 4-8Ppm and Saturday, June 29, 2019 10-11am at the funeral home. Committal Service and Burial JUN 29. 1:00 PM Forest Lawn Goodlettsville, TN Committal Service and Burial begins.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on June 28, 2019