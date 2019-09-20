|
Elizabeth was born on May 20, 1957 and passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019.
She was a graduate of Albemarle High School in Charlottesville and Mary Baldwin College in Staunton.
Elizabeth's passions were many and she gave her time and talents serving as a religious education teacher, a docent at the Valentine Museum and as a patriot volunteering for the Air Force Association, USO and Families of the Wounded.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Families of the Wounded, Inc. or to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Sept. 20, 2019