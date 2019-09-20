Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA 23832
(804) 639-4975
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Hart Jones


05/20/1957 - 09/16/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Hart Jones Obituary
Elizabeth was born on May 20, 1957 and passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019.

She was a graduate of Albemarle High School in Charlottesville and Mary Baldwin College in Staunton.

Elizabeth's passions were many and she gave her time and talents serving as a religious education teacher, a docent at the Valentine Museum and as a patriot volunteering for the Air Force Association, USO and Families of the Wounded.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Families of the Wounded, Inc. or to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel
Download Now