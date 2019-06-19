Home

Elizabeth passed away in June 2019.

Elizabeth was a resident of Bristol, Virginia at the time of passing.

After completing her first year at Sullins College in Bristol, Virginia, Betty Lou, like her mother, graduated from the University of Alabama and became an elementary school teacher.

The family gratefully declines flowers and instead requests that any donations be contributed to a fund which would support music education either in schools or in churches.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 19, 2019
