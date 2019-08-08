Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA 23832
(804) 639-4975
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA 23832
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Mary Banks (Betty) Smith


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Mary Banks (Betty) Smith Obituary
Elizabeth passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019.

A longtime dog owner, she fell in love with her furry grandcats, especially Renee, who kept vigil at her bedside during Betty's last days. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway Chesterfield, Va.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Betty's memory to the Richmond Animal League or Side by Side of Richmond, the latter of which she was a long-time supporter.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel
Download Now