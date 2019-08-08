|
|
Elizabeth passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019.
A longtime dog owner, she fell in love with her furry grandcats, especially Renee, who kept vigil at her bedside during Betty's last days. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway Chesterfield, Va.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Betty's memory to the Richmond Animal League or Side by Side of Richmond, the latter of which she was a long-time supporter.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Aug. 8, 2019