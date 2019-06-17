|
|
Elizabeth passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Elizabeth was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.
Libby was a 1948 graduate of John Marshall High School, a member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church, and retired after many years of service with C & P Telephone, where she served as the first female drafter in engineering.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 9221 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond, VA 23235.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 17, 2019