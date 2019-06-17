Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Mathews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth (Libby) Mathews

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth (Libby) Mathews Obituary
Elizabeth passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Elizabeth was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.

Libby was a 1948 graduate of John Marshall High School, a member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church, and retired after many years of service with C & P Telephone, where she served as the first female drafter in engineering.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 9221 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond, VA 23235.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now