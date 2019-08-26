Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Poe Davis


08/15/1928 - 08/25/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Poe Davis Obituary
Elizabeth was born on August 15, 1928 and passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by interment at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Namozine Volunteer Fire & EMS, 3913 Pelham Street, N. Dinwiddie, VA 23803.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now