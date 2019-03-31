Home

Elizabeth Rogers Reynolds

Elizabeth Rogers Reynolds Obituary
Elizabeth passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Elizabeth was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

Dr. Reynolds received her B.A. degree from Winthrop College with majors in History, Art and English.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, in the Chapel at Westminster Canterbury.

In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the Fellowship Fund of the Westminster Canterbury Foundation or to the .
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Mar. 31, 2019
