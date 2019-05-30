|
|
Elizabeth was born on July 7, 1964 and passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Elizabeth was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. The family will receive friends following the service until 5:30 p.m. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com MAY 31. 4:00 PM Chester Chapel 3050 W. Hundred Road Chester, VA, 23831 Visitation following the service MAY 31 Chester Chapel 3050 W. Hundred Road Chester, VA, 23831 AK.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 30, 2019