Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-4343
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
1705 Cox Road
Wilsons, VA
Elizabeth Wray Jones Obituary
Elizabeth passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019.

Elizabeth passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Grace United Methodist Church, located at 1705 Cox Road Wilsons, Va. 23894 with burial following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the services in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Grace United Methodist Church , 1705 Cox Road, Wilson, VA, 23894 or , 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN., 38105.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Sept. 15, 2019
