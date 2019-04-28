Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Ellen Eleftheriou Obituary
Ellen passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Ellen was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 29, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill, a Trisagion Prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on April 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Avenue. Interment in Westhampton Memorial Park. Public Visitation Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Trisagion Prayer Service Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Church Ceremony Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral 30 Malvern Ave Richmond VA 23231 Westhampton Memorial Park 10000 Patterson Avenue Richmond VA 23233 Richmond SPCA 2519 Hermitage Road Richmond, VA US 23220 (804)-643-6785 www.richmondspca.org.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made in her name to a local SPCA.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 28, 2019
