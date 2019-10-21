Home

Memorial Funeral Home
214 N 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-6377
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
214 N. 6th Ave.
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
214 N. 6th Ave.
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Burial
Private
Appomattox Cemetery
Ellis Junior Mizell Obituary
Ellis Junior Mizell, 90, of Hopewell passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. He is the son of the late Genie and Grover Johnson Mizell. Ellis is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Betty Mizell; daughter, Linda Ashley; grandchildren, Todd and Shawn; three great grandchildren and sister, Doris Page. Ellis grew up a true country boy on a family farm in North Carolina and he never forgot the meaning of hard work. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a memorial ceremony at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Ivan Perkinson officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Appomattox Cemetery.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Oct. 21, 2019
