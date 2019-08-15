|
Elmo passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a career salesman.
The family will receive friends at Bliley's Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Rd. Thursday, August 15, 2019, 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Hodges Chapel Cemetery 780 Hodges Chapel Road Benson NC 27504-6419 of Virginia 1622 E Parham Road Richmond, Virginia 23228 (804) 288-8342 www.kidney.org 4217 Park Place Court Glen Allen, Virginia 23060 (804) 747-8334 www.stroke.org.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the of Virginia, Inc.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 15, 2019