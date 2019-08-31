Home

Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Elsie Gibson Valente

Elsie Gibson Valente Obituary
Elsie passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2018. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairmount Christian Church, P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, VA 23111.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Aug. 31, 2019
