Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Homes
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
(804) 270-6321
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Bullington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Yvonne (Yvonne) Bullington


09/05/1956 - 03/26/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elsie Yvonne (Yvonne) Bullington Obituary
Elsie was born on September 5, 1956 and passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Elsie was a resident of Oilville, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home West Chapel, 11020 West Broad St., where her service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will take place in Mount Vernon Memorial Park in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Flowers may be delivered to Bennett Funeral Home and any memorial contributions may be directed to Goochland Cares, a free clinic and family services non-profit agency serving residents of Goochland County, Virginia.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now