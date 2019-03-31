|
|
Elsie was born on September 5, 1956 and passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Elsie was a resident of Oilville, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home West Chapel, 11020 West Broad St., where her service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will take place in Mount Vernon Memorial Park in Glen Allen, Virginia.
Flowers may be delivered to Bennett Funeral Home and any memorial contributions may be directed to Goochland Cares, a free clinic and family services non-profit agency serving residents of Goochland County, Virginia.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Mar. 31, 2019