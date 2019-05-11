|
|
Elva was born on May 24, 1933 and passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019.
Elva was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Burial will follow at 2:00 P.M. at St. Stephen's Baptist Church, 251 The Trail, St. Stephen's Church, Va. 23148.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to McShin Recovery Resource Foundation, 2300 Dumbarton Rd, Richmond, VA 23228.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 11, 2019