Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-4481
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Welborne United Methodist Church
920 Maybeury Dr
Richmond, VA
Committal
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
Emily Branch Ragsdale Nuckols


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Emily Branch Ragsdale Nuckols Obituary
Emily was born on March 19, 1932 and passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Emily was a resident of Glen Allen, Virginia at the time of passing.

Emily graduated from Sunnyside McKenney High School in Dinwiddie Co. and from Madison College (JMU)(B.A. 1953) and Florida State University (M.A. 1955) and went on to teach math at Virginia Tech, Montgomery County, MD Jr. College, Henrico Co. VA Public Schools, and Virginia Commonwealth University.

Committal will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park on Friday, June 14, at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, please make gifts in Emily's memory to the .
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 9, 2019
