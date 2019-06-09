|
|
Emily was born on March 19, 1932 and passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Emily was a resident of Glen Allen, Virginia at the time of passing.
Emily graduated from Sunnyside McKenney High School in Dinwiddie Co. and from Madison College (JMU)(B.A. 1953) and Florida State University (M.A. 1955) and went on to teach math at Virginia Tech, Montgomery County, MD Jr. College, Henrico Co. VA Public Schools, and Virginia Commonwealth University.
Committal will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park on Friday, June 14, at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, please make gifts in Emily's memory to the .
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 9, 2019