Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
(434) 447-7171
Emily Dawn Reed


03/05/1994 - 04/14/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Emily Dawn Reed Obituary
Emily was born on March 5, 1994 and passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Emily was a resident of Brodnax, Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home , with interment in Canaan Cemetery, Brodnax. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation , 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Apr. 16, 2019
