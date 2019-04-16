|
Emily was born on March 5, 1994 and passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Emily was a resident of Brodnax, Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home , with interment in Canaan Cemetery, Brodnax. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation , 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Apr. 16, 2019