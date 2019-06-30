Home

Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-4481
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Third Church
600 Forest Avenue
Henrico, VA
Emily Law Kinsling
Emily passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Emily was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

She attended Virginia Commonwealth University where she obtained a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and a master's degree in social work.

The funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday July 3, 2019, at Third Church, 600 Forest Avenue, Henrico, Va.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Christopher's School Foundation, 711 St. Christopher's Rd., Richmond, Va. 23226 or online.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 30, 2019
