Bennett Funeral Homes
Erle Purrington Anderson


05/18/1925 - 09/18/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Erle Purrington Anderson Obituary
Erle was born on May 18, 1925 and passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

He graduated from Goochland High School and attended the University of Richmond.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 20, at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., Richmond, Va. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to any animal shelter of your choice or Salem Baptist Church in Manakin-Sabot, Va.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Sept. 19, 2019
