Ernest passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Ernest was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Ernest served proudly with the US Navy Seabees during WWII.
Funeral service will be held at 9 am on Monday, July 1 st at the Morrissett Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Dale Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made c/o In Memory Of, P.O. Box 5472, Charlottesville, VA, 22905 www.inmemof.org/ernest-campbell
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on June 28, 2019