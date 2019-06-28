"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
804-275-7828
Ernest E. Campbell Obituary
Ernest passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Ernest was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

Ernest served proudly with the US Navy Seabees during WWII.

Funeral service will be held at 9 am on Monday, July 1 st at the Morrissett Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Dale Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made c/o In Memory Of, P.O. Box 5472, Charlottesville, VA, 22905 www.inmemof.org/ernest-campbell
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on June 28, 2019
