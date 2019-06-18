|
|
Ernest was born on February 18, 1977 and passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Ernest was a resident of Tennessee at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 10 am until the Memorial Service at 2 pm at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Hendersonville with Brother Gary Ferrell officiating. JUN 21. 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Memorial Service JUN 21. 12:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Memorial Service begins.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Nashville Rescue Mission, at nashvillerescuemission.org/ways-to-give/donate-now/.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on June 18, 2019